Man charged with growing bhang in bungalow

A man found cultivating bhang worth Sh1 million at the posh Elgon View estate in Eldoret was charged on Wednesday.

Michael Kibet Kipchumba, 36, appeared before Eldoret Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Menya and was charged that he was found cultivating the drug in his rental house on July 5.

He allegedly had 129 stems of cannabis sativa weighing 33.5kg and with a street value of Sh1,005,000, in contravention of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Control Act of 1994.

Mr Kipchumba pleaded not guilty and was released on a Sh300,000 bond and a surety of the same amount or cash bail of Sh100,000.

He was arrested after police were tipped off that he was growing illegal weed in his house.

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Eldoret launched a manhunt for the suspect after the drug was found budding as potted plants in several rooms in the six-bedroom bungalow.

They found 21 cannabis plants in the main bedroom, 68 in the living room, 14 in the dining room and 26 in an adjacent makeshift iron sheet-walled room.

Police also found academic documents belonging to a Moi University student in the same house.

The accused, who went missing after investigations began, surrendered to the Anti-Narcotic Police Unit in Nakuru on July 7.