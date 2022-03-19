Two Catholic pilgrims killed, 4 injured in Makueni dawn crash

Two Catholic faithful, who were headed for pilgrimage, perished Saturday after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Kwa Kavemba area along Tawa-Ngoluni Road in Makueni County.

Four other people, among them the driver of the ill-fated car, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Kisau Hospital.

"The dawn accident involved a Toyota Probox car which rolled severally after the driver lost control of it. Two women died on the spot," Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan said.