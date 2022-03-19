Two Catholic pilgrims killed, 4 injured in Makueni dawn crash
Two Catholic faithful, who were headed for pilgrimage, perished Saturday after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Kwa Kavemba area along Tawa-Ngoluni Road in Makueni County.
Four other people, among them the driver of the ill-fated car, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Kisau Hospital.
"The dawn accident involved a Toyota Probox car which rolled severally after the driver lost control of it. Two women died on the spot," Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan said.
Witnesses and the police said the passengers had hired the car to rush them to Komarock Shrine in Machakos County where hundreds of Catholics from the region are expected to congregate Saturday for annual pilgrimage.