Transport on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway interrupted near Mtito Andei
Transport on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway was on Friday interrupted after a tanker ferrying liquefied petroleum gas overturned at Kanga area near Mtito Andei.
Police moved in to secure the accident scene and manage vehicular traffic on the busy highway.
"We have mobilised Makueni County fire brigade just in case there is a blaze," Kibwezi Sub-county Police Commander George Kashmir said, adding that the tanker didn't pose any danger to motorists.
"The leakage of the gas has subsided significantly. But we are still controlling the flow of traffic," he said.