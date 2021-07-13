Police arrest kidnapping suspect, save 6-year-old girl

The suspect Sarah Sensoria who is also known as Shantel and Cynthia Chepkorir.
 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Traffic police officers in Makueni County Monday night rescued a child who had been abducted in Kilifi County and arrested a woman in connection with the incident.

Related

More from Counties

  1. As fourth wave spreads, Nairobians let down their guard

    Sanitiser

  2. PRIME New roads, bridges change face of Lodwar

  3. PRIME Mombasa tops in pending land cases

  4. PRIME Poverty fuels land disputes, killings in Kilifi

  5. Beekeeping craze sweeps across West Pokot, Baringo counties

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.