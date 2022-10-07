Mombasa-Nairobi highway transport interrupted as gas-tanker overturns near Mtito Andei

Liquefied petroleum gas leaks from an overturned tanker near Mtito Andei Township along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway on October 7, 2022.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Transport on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway was on Friday interrupted after a tanker ferrying liquefied petroleum gas overturned at Kanga area near Mtito Andei.

Police moved in to secure the accident scene and manage vehicular traffic on the busy highway.

Also read: Police close Thika Road after fuel tanker overturns

Related

"We have mobilised Makueni County fire brigade just in case there is a blaze," Kibwezi Sub-county Police Commander George Kashmir said, adding that the tanker didn't pose any danger to motorists.

"The leakage of the gas has subsided significantly. But we are still controlling the flow of traffic," he said.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.