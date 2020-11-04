Lucky escape for passengers as Modern Coast bus burns

Modern Coast, bus, fire, Masimba township, Makueni county, Mombasa-Nairobi highway

Tens of passengers Tuesday evening escaped unhurt after the Mombasa-bound bus they were travelling in caught fire at Masimba township in Makueni along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Witnesses said bystanders drew the driver’s attention to the fire after noticing that the Modern Coast bus was burning from its underside as it drove through the township.

“The passengers fell on each other as they disembarked when the bus stopped. No one was injured during the fracas,” Mr Benson Kilonzo, a truck driver who witnessed the incident told the Nation.

The bus was engulfed in flames as the travellers, locals and motorists watched helplessly from a distance.

It was reduced to a shell.

Following the incident, the passengers were stranded at the township as they appealed to the bus company to send another vehicle to take them to their destinations.

They reported losing luggage of unknown value to the fire which created a spectacle.