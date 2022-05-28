Mob lynch farmhand suspected of defiling, killing two girls

An irate mob lynched a farmhand suspected to have defiled two children aged 7 and 10 years before killing them at Ivumbuni Village in Makueni County.

Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan confirmed the Saturday May 28 afternoon incident where Charles Musembi Makau, a casual worker in the area where the girls lived, was stoned to death and body set on fire.

Musembi is suspected to have tricked the minors when Anne Nduu, a grandmother to one of the girls, had gone to draw water in a local river in the morning. Upon missing the children when she returned, she raised an alarm and reported to the police.

“When members of the public arrested the 34-year-old suspect, he led them to his house where the dead bodies of the minors were found under the bed. It is suspected that the assailant defiled the victims before murdering them,” Mr Napeiyan said in a statement.

Shocked, Ms Nduu collapsed on learning about the deaths of the children and was rushed to hospital.

An irate mob that had built after getting word of the shocking incident attacked the suspect with stones before setting him on fire.

According to witnesses, the farmhand was new in the area but had a suspicious character.

“Although the houseboy was a month old in this area everyone knew he was troublesome and that he smoked marijuana and was always high on cheap alcohol,” said Mr Festus Mutiso who was known to the suspect.