Makueni teen killed in Azimio protests to be buried this week

A family in Makueni whose teenage son was reportedly killed by a police bullet during anti-government protests at Emali Township a month ago has finally settled on a burial date after a series of postponements over a long-standing family land feud and financial difficulties.

Brian Muendo was 18 years old and weeks away from joining Kenyatta University to study a Computer Science degree course when, according to his mother, anti-riot police gunned him down outside their rented house. He had scored a mean grade of C+ (Plus) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations and had big dreams of changing his family’s fortunes.

Ms Miriam Mbithe, Muendo's mother, said her son was a bystander when police clashed with demonstrators who temporarily blocked the Mombasa-Nairobi highway during protests called by Azimio la Umoja.

“He was standing right outside our rented house when he was shot,” Ms Mbithe told the Sunday Nation. The small-scale tailor at Emali Township was among the first people to arrive at the scene.

An amateur video which went viral on social media shows Ms Mbithe crying herself hoarse as she helplessly watched her son breath his last while lying in a pool of blood.

A post-mortem report seen by Sunday Nation links the death to excessive bleeding caused by a gunshot wound on his stomach.

“Brian was my only son. As a young boy, he loved swimming. We fought a lot as I tried to stop him from plunging into public pools lest he drowned, but he always had his way. Over the years, he taught many children how to swim. As the only son, Brian was my only source of hope after his father died in a road accident a while ago,” Ms Mbithe said.

Jackson Mulinge, the chairman of the committee organising the funeral, said they had cleared all matters that had delayed the burial but were still raising funds.

“We have picked Tuesday August 15 as the burial date. Azimio leaders are expected to grace the occasion. In the meantime, we appeal to well-wishers to redeem their pledges,” he said.

Muendo’s shooting is believed to have pushed irate Emali residents to set a police car on fire on the day of the demonstrations. The death sparked widespread condemnation by human rights crusaders and politicians across the country.

Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana accused the police of fuelling anti-government protests by using live bullets on demonstrators.

On his part, Hussein Khalid, the executive director Haki Africa, a human rights lobby, called out the police for opening fire on hapless demonstrators when he visited the bereaved family.

“I call upon the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to promptly investigate the culpable officers and bring them to book,” Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior said.

It was not immediately clear whether the subsequent transfer of Emali ward police commander Peter Mbondi had anything to do with the way the police handled the anti-government protests.

When the Azimio coalition held special prayers for the victims of police brutality during the anti-government protests a fortnight ago, the names of Muendo and Peter Ngolanie featured prominently. Until his death, Ngolanie was a water vendor at Wote Town.

Just like Muendo, the 25-year-old succumbed to gunshot wounds when anti-riot police officers opened fire to disperse protestors at the county headquarters. He has since been buried.

At the sombre funeral, Makueni Woman Representative Rose Museo announced plans by Azimio leaders to support the affected families with burial plans.