Makueni accident death toll rises to 12

The death toll from Saturday's Kikima accident in Makueni County has risen to 12 after two more people succumbed to their injuries on Sunday.

Makueni Health Executive Paul Musila said one of the patients died on arrival at Mbooni Sub-county Hospital while the second one died while being transferred to Machakos County Referral Hospital.

This comes as it emerges that the 14-seater matatu was carrying 20 passengers. Ten people who were travelling in the matatu died on the spot.

"We received 10 patients at Mbooni Sub-county Hospital out of which we discharged one patient, referred two patients to Machakos County Referral Hospital and the remaining six to Makueni County Referral Hospital for specialised treatment," said Makueni County Health Chief Officer Stephen Ndolo.

Among those fighting for their lives at Makueni County Referral Hospital on Sunday were John Mutune, the matatu driver, and Everlyne Mumbe, a matatu sacco official.

"As we approached Kali Township, the driver shouted 'kumeharibika' (things are bad). Since I was sitting next to him, I tried to find out what was wrong. He said the brakes had failed. The vehicle sped off before landing in a ditch. The last thing I remember was lying on a hospital bed," Mrs Mumbe told reporters.

The scene of the accident involving a 14-seater matatu near Kikima Township in Makueni County on Saturday, December 16, evening. 10 people died on the spot. Photo credit: Courtesy

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr visited the recuperating patients at Makueni County Referral Hospital.