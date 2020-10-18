Lawyer dies days after hand chopped off by policewoman

A police officer who injured a lawyer during a scuffle at Wote Town in Makueni County two weeks ago may face a murder charge.

Police Constable Nancy Njeri of Makueni Police Station attacked the lawyer using a panga when she visited him at his house.

It is believed the two were estranged lovers so investigators will seek o establish if Ms Njeri was on a revenge mission.

The lawyer, Mr Onesmus Masaku, lost an arm and bled profusely during the incident. He was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi County, where he died on Sunday morning.

Mr Mutisya Mutia, chair of the South Eastern branch of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), broke the news of Mr Masaku’s death to reporters.

"This is very sad ... we have lost a lawyer in an unfortunate circumstance. We shall pursue the case to ensure the investigation is completed properly and that justice is served," he said.

Njeri's arraignment

The police officer is being detained at her work station and will be arraigned on Friday.

Following her arrest, a Machakos court granted police 14 days to complete investigations.

A police report says Ms Njeri claimed the lawyer invited her to his house to introduce his new girlfriend but made sexual advances instead. She said she turned him town but that he insisted.

"The lawyer grabbed her and started forcing her to his bedroom. This prompted the officer to grab a panga and cut him in both hands before managing to escape," Makueni Sub-county Police Commander Timothy Maina said in the report.

The LSK has faulted the report and accused police of trying to cover for their colleague.

