Knitting myself back together after going blind

When Francis Mutuku lost his eyesight 23 years ago, his world almost came crashing down.

He was barely out of his teens with the world at his fingertips when the unexpected happened.

He had just completed a driving course and was already doing well as a vegetable farmer on a plot along River Kibwezi when a chronic migraine forced him to slow down.

“We sought treatment from many doctors, but after three days of taking painkillers, nothing changed. Instead, I experienced blurred vision. Things moved very fast thereafter and after a few days, I was completely blind,” Mutuku recalls.

Embraced his new world

Any other young man would have completely lost hope in life. He was only 20, with so much to do. But Mutuku bravely embraced his new world to become one of the finest knitters in the country.

While knitting conjures images of a grandmother back in the village, sitting under the tree or in a circle of her peers in the evening, Mutuku saw it differently. Though he lost his eyesight, his mind soared to previously unattainable heights of insight.

Now 43, Mutuku knits seat covers, sweaters and scarfs in Kalinga village, Makueni County, where he has earned the admiration of many with his gifted hands.

“I’ve been doing this since 2008 when I graduated from Machakos Technical Institute for the Blind after a three-year course in knitting,” he offers.

Francis Mutuku displays a seat cover that he has woven. When he lost his eyesight 23 years ago, his world almost came crashing down. Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

Master of knitting

The training boosted his self-esteem and threw a life line to the father of two, who also grows maize and peas in a small plot.

“On a good day, I make at least three items, which translates to at least Sh300 in profit. The sweaters are highly sought by parents for their children as they are warm and durable, while seat covers are still popular in rural homes around here,” he says.

After more than 12 years on the job, Mutuku is a master of knitting. He does it so well that you may doubt he is visually impaired.

He methodically shuttles yarn on rusted nail pegs on a makeshift weaving frame using his hand, repeats the process three times on any two corresponding nails, and with consummate elegance, moves on until all the nails are covered.

Then his face lights up as he caresses the outcome – the foundation of a seat cover.

“The final stage in making a seat cover is knotting, cutting the ends and trimming the loose ends using a pair of scissors,” he says.

“To adjust the size of the seat cover, one needs to adjust the size of the weaving frame.”

Mutuku either relies on those round him or his remarkable memory and sharp sense of touch to tell the colour of yarns.

“A white yarn is light. A green one feels heavier while a purple one is smooth. They all come in different textures,” he offers.

Need for knitting machine

With a knitting machine, he could make more items, probably create jobs, and earn a tidy sum.

When he is not at work, he advocates for the rights of persons with special needs as the chairman of Kikumbulyu North PWD Community Based Organisation.

It seeks to mainstream the inclusion of persons with special needs in development, undertakes table banking and promotes the upkeep of goats and chickens among members.

In hindsight, Mutuku believes his disability happened for a reason as he has mastered the craft to support his family.

When his eyesight was gone, his relatives sought help from all corners but in vain. His mother, Ruth Mutuku, took him to different hospitals in a desperate bid to restore his sight. Some medical experts linked the condition to diabetes, malaria or meningitis.

Doctors at Kikuyu and MP Shah hospitals tried their best but it was not enough. It took counselling from experts and his mother, as well as financial support from the then-Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, for him to enrol in the college.

The assistant head of the knitting department at Machakos Technical Institute for the Blind, Ms Jennifer Mutie, says visually impaired persons can just be as productive as everyone else.

“Before visually impaired students are enrolled for skills acquisition, they are taken through a rigorous rehabilitation course. The training entails guidance and counselling sessions, braille lessons and use of a walking cane,” she said.

“They are also trained on daily activities such as cooking and laundry work to enhance their independence.”



