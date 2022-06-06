Jkuat student, 21, dares to dream in Makueni MCA race

At 21 years old, many young people are still struggling to figure out what the future holds for them.

But not Emmanuel Mbelenzi, a fourth-year student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) who has waded into politics.

“After serving the people of Ukia ward as their MCA, I plan to become the Makueni governor and eventually become the Head of State," he told the Nation after he was cleared to vie by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Monday.

The bubbly youth with a baby face and a shrill voice shot to the limelight when he addressed a political rally attended by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Wote, Makueni County. Excited by the courage and clarity of thought in the young man, Mr Musyoka insisted on taking a photo with him.

“He encouraged me,” Mr Mbelenzi said. The brief encounter, which happened in the run-up to the party nominations, saw MPs Daniel Maanzo (Makueni) and Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti) openly embrace Mr Mbelenzi.

Emmanuel Mbelenzi addresses a small crowd at Ukia Township in Makueni County on April 17, 2022. Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

He is probably the youngest MCA candidate in the country but excites voters because of his knack for public speaking.

"It is said that prophets are despised in their backgrounds. But I want to be that witchdoctor who is respected at home," he told a small rally on the outskirts of Ikalyoni township, sparking fits of laughter, which is the standard reaction whenever he addresses crowds.

The industrial chemistry student spends weekdays in college and travels home on weekends to campaign.

He campaigns alongside his elder brother Moses Munyenyu, the driver of the motorcycle they use to move from door to door across the expansive ward, drawing curious onlookers.

Whenever he stops at market centres, he quickly draws a mesmerised audience, which scans him from head to toe.

Collect handouts from his challengers

Aware that it takes handouts to draw and sustain an audience, Mr Mbelenzi starts his rallies by making it known that the audience is free to collect handouts from his challengers.

“In fact, if any of those people dishing out money passes around, I will join you in queuing for a share of the money,” he says.

Though he is young, he is rich in political philosophy. “We should not elect leaders based on their height or the presence of beards. Those attributes do not count when a leader is developing a region. We should elect leaders based on their manifestos,” he says.

Born in Nzumani village in the hilly section of Kaiti constituency, Mr Mbelenzi secured a scholarship at Machakos Boys after posting impressive grades in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination.

Hard work saw him secure a place at Jkuat, where he studies industrial chemistry. He is inspired by the courage and leadership traits exhibited by the late Mutula Kilonzo, the first Makueni senator.

Whenever he travels back home to the sleepy area, he hangs his head in shame on seeing many of his age mates languishing in local markets, often chewing khat.

This, he said, is what pushed him to seek elective office. “The youth in my ward do not attend public participation forums yet their voices matter in development. I want to inspire hope among the young generation. I want to show that their voices matter,” he told the Nation.

Mr Mbelenzi is also egged on by senior politicians. Mr Maanzo once told him on the campaign trail: “No one should discourage you from pursuing your passion based on your age. Go for it. I joined politics at your age and toppled Peter Kiilu, a veteran politician who was once a powerful administrator in the Moi era”.

Treading carefully to avoid upsetting Mr Musyoka, the MPs have since taken a backseat after Wiper decided to issue nomination certificates to its sitting MCAs, among them Ukia MCA Japheth Katumo.