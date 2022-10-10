Grow trees to make earth cool, ACK urges as Kenyans celebrate Utamaduni Day

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) spent Utamaduni Day planting 2,000 assorted seedlings in Makueni County, as it continued to blaze the trail in combating climate change.

The head of ACK Jackson Ole Sapit who graced the ceremony decried increased cases of prolonged droughts and human-wildlife conflicts in many parts of the country which he linked to climate change menace.

The cleric sounded an alarm as he called on Kenyans to double their individual and collective efforts towards mitigating against the adverse effects of climate change to avert calamities.

“Although nature continues to provide for us every day, human activity is the leading cause of the negative climate variations. Climate change is driving many to the brink and many animal and plant species to complete extinction. We have created an environment that is no longer adaptable to living creatures. Therefore we are called to make a commitment to action to make the creation better by planting trees and growing them,” he said at Ack Guest House in Salama Township where he led the local community, clerics and students in planting 2,000 assorted seedlings as part of this year’s Green Anglican's Day celebrations.

The head of ACK Jackson Ole Sapit joins clerics and students in planting seedlings at ACK Guest House in Makueni County on October 10, 2022. Photo credit: Pius Maundu I Nation Media Group

“Let us join hands to make sure that we work well and take our time and make what God has given us as an opportunity to improve the ecology. We cannot do it by speaking about it. We can only do it by waking up and doing something about it,” he added as he underscored the connection between environmental conservation and evangelism.

“It is in plants that we draw the much needed nutrients that our bodies need such as vitamins, carbohydrates to give us energy to work and proteins to repair our bodies. Therefore, talking about the climate is as spiritual as talking about the human life in its entirety, because we are talking of that which sustains life. The environment must be part of our spiritual wellbeing,” Dr Sapit said during the ceremony graced by clerics drawn from Ukambani region.



The annual Green Anglican’s Day celebration is anchored in the Anglican Development Services-Eastern (ADS-Eastern), the church’s development wing.

Towards the environmental conservation agenda, Dr Sapit revealed that the government has allowed ACK to adopt a section of Ngong Forest to manage.

Through ADS-Eastern, ACK has been leading from the front in building resilience and mitigating against the adverse effects of climate change.

The agency is actively involved in promoting climate smart agriculture, rain water harvesting in Ukambani and restoration of rivers while promoting uptake of green energy such as briquettes and energy saving jikos.