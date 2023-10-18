Five killed in Makueni road crash

Five people died on the spot in an accident involving a bus, a lorry and a tractor at Kambu on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway. Among those killed in the 4am accident were the drivers of the three vehicles.

According to Kibwezi Sub-county police commander Peter Maina, the bus and tractor were heading towards Mombasa when the accident occurred.

"The bus hit the tractor from behind. The impact threw the bus onto the opposite lane where it hit an oncoming truck. The three drivers and two passengers in the lorry died on the spot," he said.