Fate of 700 farmers in limbo in bitter land dispute with varsity

A raging land dispute pitting local farmers against a university has put the livelihoods of at least 700 families in jeopardy after Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr called for the fencing of the property and eviction of illegal settlers.

In a dramatic escalation to the conflict that has put the fates of farmers eking out a living on the 4,900-acre property belonging to the South Eastern Kenya University (Seku) on the balance, Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse has clashed with the governor, calling on the locals to stay put.

“There are individuals pushing for the subdivision of this land. They should forget about that because we shall not allow that to happen.”

“This is prime land which should be left for the university's expansion,” Mr Kilonzo Jnr said in Emali on Tuesday last week.

His remarks came barely a week after the area MP called for the subdivision of the land to settle the squatters.

“Seku has enough land in Kitui County. That notwithstanding, we are willing to talk with the university so that it retains 500 acres as the rest is set aside for the expansion of Emali Municipality. The remaining land should be distributed to descendants of the trustees of the defunct Ukambani Agricultural Institute (Ukai) and the local community. Meanwhile, those who farm on the land should proceed,” Mr Mutuse said.

Debate over the use of the Seku land has raged for decades. The government allocated the land to the defunct Ukai in the 1970s.

According to a 2021 report by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, the land is registered under the names of David Muoka Mutiso, Kyale Mwendwa, Musembi Mbathi and Matthew Muli on behalf of Ukai.

Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana unsuccessfully pushed for the subdivision of a section of the Seku land, proposing that the remaining portion should be used to set up a home grown public university.

Towards this end, he signed an agreement with Seku and the National Land Commission, giving the university 30 acres in Wote in exchange for the Emali land.

The university has reportedly reneged on the deal and has vowed that it will not cede an inch of its land that straddles Kitui, Makueni and Nairobi counties.