Excitement among Catholic faithful over creation of Wote Diocese

Catholic faithful in Makueni County are over the moon following the creation of Wote Diocese, which is expected to strengthen the Church's foothold in the county.

The head of the Catholic Diocese of Machakos, Bishop Norman King'oo, on July 23, confirmed the creation of the newest diocese as announced by the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, on Saturday.

"We are happy to have Wote Diocese. Although the news of the new diocese went viral on social media on Saturday, we have known about it for a long time but we kept quiet because the church is orderly. In Ukambani region, we now have three dioceses. The Catholic community in Kitui is eyeing a second diocese," an elated Mr King'oo told a Sunday service in Machakos town.

In neighbouring Makueni County, excitement over the creation of the new diocese dominated Sunday services.

"We thank God for answering our prayers. It used to take a long time for weddings to take place in Wote because they had to be registered by the bishop. This will now change as everything will be done at Wote and it will be relatively affordable especially for those from remote areas who used to travel to Machakos. We are likely to see more weddings in this area," said Jacinta Kioko, a member of the Wote Catholic Church choir.

In a statement on Saturday, Pope Francis also appointed Bishop Paul Kariuki of the Catholic Diocese of Embu to head the Catholic Diocese of Wote, which falls under the Archdiocese of Nairobi.

Aware of the excitement that the creation of the Wote diocese has caused, Mr King'oo asked for patience as the Church completes the process of installing Mr Kariuki.

"We are happy to welcome Bishop Kariuki to Makueni County. We have been eagerly waiting for the diocese. It has been expensive for many of us to travel to Machakos for church services such as confirmations and wedding bookings. This will be reduced significantly now that we have our own diocese," said Veronica Nthakyo of Kawelu Catholic Church in Makindu Sub-county.

"The new diocese will also open up new job and business opportunities.”

Daniel Muthama Kisiang'a, the moderator of the Catholic Diocese of Makueni, was optimistic that the new diocese would boost development in the county.