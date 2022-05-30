EACC arrests 6 Makueni MCAs, clerk for fraudulently receiving Sh175,000 each

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested six Makueni MCAs and Clerk of Assembly for fraudulently receiving Sh175, 000 per diem each for a private trip to Dubai in 2014.

The Six ward representatives to be charged with graft are Timothy Sirei Maneno, Bernard Wambua, Cosmas Mutunga, Bensley Mwania, John Muli and Bernard Muthoka. Also to be charged is the then Clerk of Assembly, Edward Libendi, who facilitated the illegal payments.

The Dubai trip, which was fully sponsored by the then MP Patrick Musimba, was undertaken from 14/04/2014 to 21/04/2014.

Upon return, the MCAs fraudulently claimed and received Sh175,018.50 each as per diem which they were not entitled to. The suspects shall be arraigned in Machakos Law Courts tomorrow for plea taking.

More to follow...