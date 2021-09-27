Court stops Makueni, Lands ministry from settling squatters at Nguu Ranch

Kivutha Kibwana

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana during a past interview in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A court has stopped Makueni County and Governor Kivutha Kibwana from issuing title deeds to squatters on a parcel of land measuring more than 40,000 acres.

