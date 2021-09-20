Ethiopians arrested in Makueni to take plea on Wednesday

Some of the 60 Ethiopians arrested in Daraja Mbili, Mkueni when they appeared at Makindu Law Courts on September 20, 2021. They will take plea on Wednesday.

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Nation Media Group

Sixty Ethiopians who were arrested at Daraja Mbili, a roadside market near Kiboko Township along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway, will remain in custody until Wednesday when they will be charged with being in the country unlawfully, a court in Makindu has ruled. 

