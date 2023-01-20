Canadian MPs laud Makueni County's health and nutrition interventions

Four Canadian Members of Parliament visited Makueni County to assess the impact of joint health and nutrition programmes.

This comes at a time when the county is reeling from the adverse impacts of a prolonged drought and a cost-of-living crisis, both of which have caused widespread hunger and malnutrition in many parts of the country.

The impact of the drought and the cost-of-living crisis threatens to worsen already dire malnutrition rates in Makueni. However, nutritional and health interventions implemented jointly by the Makueni County government in partnership with Nutrition International (NI) are salvaging the situation.



“We have witnessed first-hand how the Government of Canada’s support is complementing the efforts of the Makueni County government to address malnutrition,” said MP Valerie Bradford.



"We met development partners, community workers and everyday Kenyans, and have seen the role Canada can play in fostering impactful development policy and support,” said MP Scott Aitchison.



NI, a global nutrition organisation headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, has since 2016 been providing funding and technical assistance directly to the county government to support the scale-up of low-cost high-impact nutrition interventions through the ‘Financing for Nutrition Project’, which now has a total budget of Sh66 million.



The Canadian lawmakers visited a referral hospital, a school and a community site and learned about the maternal, child and adolescent health and nutrition programmes.



They observes mother-to-mother and father-to-father support groups, where parents share their experiences and learn new information, including the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and infant and young child feeding practices.



At the Nziu Health Centre, the team was taken through the various maternal child health and nutrition interventions at the facility by the in-charge Mr Festus Mutua. These include immunisation, micronutrient supplementation and growth monitoring; curative and laboratory services, and support for community health services.



In addition, the team interacted with pupils and teachers who are beneficiaries of the Adolescent Health and Nutrition (AHN) programme.

The team met with the Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) who expressed their satisfaction with the Nutrition International supported programme on maternal newborn child and adolescent health and nutrition.

They said that since they were trained in community Baby Friendly Community Initiative (c-BFCI), they have been able to improve their health and nutrition. They have adopted zero home delivery while children are fully immunised.



Members of the Father to Father Support Group said they have prioritised the health of their families.

Over the last four years, the county government has increased budget allocation from Sh331,000 in 2017/18 to Sh22 million in 2021/22. There has been a marked improvement in deliveries attended by skilled birth attendants from below 70 per cent in 2016 to 92 per cent in 2022. Additionally, vitamin A coverage increased and now stands at over 75 per cent.

Schools are also playing a major role with 445 primary and secondary schools implementing nutrition education for boys and girls, as well as weekly iron and folic acid supplementation for girls.

Currently, the two parties are implementing a three-year Maternal Newborn Child and Adolescent Health and Nutrition (MNCAHN) programme which has realised the Makueni County Nutrition Action Plans (CNAP) 2018-2023.

The programme has also seen the establishment of a breastfeeding station at Makindu sub-county, while two more are in progress at Makueni County Referral Hospital and Kibwezi Sub-County Hospital; the capacity building of health care workers at Baby Friendly Hospital (BFH) targeting 11 hospitals, establishment of 24 baby friendly community units and the establishment of Kangaroo Mother Care in six hospitals.

“With its county nutrition action plan, the government of Makueni County has taken concrete action to improve nutrition programmes and policies to bolster the health and wellbeing of the population,” said Martha Nyagaya, Country Director, Nutrition International Kenya.

To ensure sustainability in these interventions, plans are underway by the county government of

Makueni to strengthen its partnerships with Nutrition International beyond the stated financing period. According to the governor, the county government is also working hard to intensify support for primary health care services.