All Form Four students at Makueni Boys suspended after riot
All Form Four students at Makueni Boys School were on Saturday morning suspended for two weeks following a riot.
The boys went on a rampage on Friday night as they boycotted shaving their heads, according to Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan.
The students turned unruly when teachers attempted to address the matter.
They pelted stones injuring the head teacher.
The Principal was taken to hospital where he was treated and discharged as police officers swung into action to contain the situation.