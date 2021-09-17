34 Ethiopians found in impounded truck in Makueni

Thirty four Ethiopians were arrested in Makindu, Makueni County, on Friday, after they were found in an impounded truck heading towards Mombasa.

Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Napeiyan said theirs was a suspected case of smuggling and that they would be charged at the Makindu Law Courts.

In Kirinyaga County in August, police arrested 14 Ethiopians suspected to be in Kenya illegally.

They were apprehended in Kibirigwi village after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident.

According to Kirinyaga West Sub-County Police Commander Martha Ng'etich, the foreigners included 10 children aged between 12 and 13.

The 14 were reportedly on transit to Nairobi.

