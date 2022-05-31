2014 per diem claim returns to haunt six Makueni MCAs

Eight years ago, six Makueni ward representatives were overjoyed when Kibwezi West MP Patrick Musimba flew them to Dubai for a training session.

The MP had fully paid for the six-day trip but the MCAs saw an opportunity to make some money from the county government.

Unknown to them, they had set themselves up for what could become the end of their political careers.

They were on Tuesday staring at a bleak future after a Makueni court charged them with fraud.

Nguu/Masumba Ward Representative Timothy Maneno and his former colleagues MCAs Bernard Musau (Makindu), John Mwenze (Nguumo), Cosmas Mutunga (Emali/Mulala), Bensley Mathuku (Kikumbulyu North), and Bernard Kiswii (Kikumbulyu South) were charged in a Makueni court with unlawfully receiving Sh175,018 each in allowances for the 2014 trip to the United Arab Emirates.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established that this was not a trip organised and/or funded for public purposes by the County of Makueni but rather a trip organised through the private sponsorship of the MP. Upon return, the MCAs went on to claim and received a reimbursement of their subsistence allowance being payment for six days per diem,” the EACC said in a statement when it arrested the former MCAs on Monday.

Crammed in the dock, the politicians avoided locking eyes with the jam-packed courtroom.

They pleaded not guilty when they appeared before Makueni principal magistrate James Mwaniki.

Sh150,000 cash bail

While arguing to be released on bail, some of the politicians said that they were prospective candidates in the August 9 General Election and that therefore they were not flight risks. Mr Mwaniki released them on Sh150,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh 300,000.

The arraignment of the lawmakers comes at a time when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is vetting aspirants for various seats ahead of the August polls.

Save for Mr Mwenze, the suspects are eyeing the seats they lost in 2017 as Mr Maneno seeks to defend his seat which he recaptured in a by-election.

The anti-corruption commission had promised not to pursue any further civil claims against the MCAs after it recovered all the money from them.

Former Makueni County Assembly Clerk Edward Libendi who is charged with facilitating the illegal payments did not appear in court on Tuesday.

Through a lawyer, Mr Libendi said the EACC had not summoned him properly.

Mr Mwaniki directed that he appears in court on June 7.

The cases for the seven suspects are expected to be mentioned on June 14 and heard a week later.





To build a strong case against the politicians, the prosecution is expected to bank on among other things April 2014 correspondences between Dr Musimba and the then Makueni Assembly Speaker Stephen Ngelu and a deal the six MCAs entered with the EACC on July 16, 2019.

According to a copy of the agreement which the Nation has seen, the MCAs allowed the EACC to recover some of the money from Makueni County government “within 90 days of the consent” with each of the MCAs paying the balance within the same period.