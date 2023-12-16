10 die in grisly Makueni road accident

Ten people died on Saturday evening after the matatu they were travelling in lost control and plunged into a ditch near Kikima Township in Makueni County.

The 14-seater matatu was travelling from Kikima Township to Machakos Town when the accident happened at about 6pm, according to police and eyewitnesses.

"So far, a total of 7 people with varied injuries have been rushed to Mbooni Hospital for treatment while 10 people lost their lives. Mbooni security team and paramedics are on the scene," said Mbooni Deputy Sub County Commissioner Stanlaus Apwoka.

Makueni County Health Officer Stephen Ndolo said two of the injured were in critical condition.

"We have sent extra blood to Mbooni Hospital. Three ambulances are on standby for transfer," Dr Ndolo said in a statement.

This is the worst road accident in the region in recent months.