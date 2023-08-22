Makueni MCAs install a sign board to show the Makueni-Taita Taveta border

Makueni MCAs install a signboard at the western bank of River Tsavo along Mombasa-Nairobi highway in the escalating border tension between Makueni and Taita Taveta counties on June 5, 2020. They were reacting to a move by Taita Taveta to install revenue collection offices at Mtito Andei township which is claimed by the two counties. The MCAs have added their voice to other Makueni residents and leaders who have called on their neighboring county to desist from the alleged encroachment, maintaining that Taita Taveta has no stake in Mtito Andei township. Makueni believes it borders with Taita Taveta at the river