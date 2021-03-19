Wiper Party's Agnes Kavindu Muthama wins Machakos senate race

Agnes Kavindu Muthama

Ms Agnes Kavindu Muthama, Wiper party's candidate in the March 18 Machakos Senate by-election.

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Wiper Party's Agnes Kavindu Muthama is set to become the next Machakos senator after she won the county by-election held on Thursday.

