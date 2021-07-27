Widows in Machakos empowered through goat rearing

Some of the women in Kathiani, Machakos County who benefited courtesy of the Steve Down Goat Foundation.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Justus Ochieng'

At least 50 widows in Kathiani, Machakos County have benefited from 100 goats donated through the Steve Down's Goat Foundation that seeks to lift the living standards of vulnerable families living below Sh100 a day.

