Veteran Machakos journalist Jennifer Wambua goes missing

Jennifer Itumbi Wambua

Veteran Machakos journalist Jennifer Itumbi Wambua who went missing on March 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Kitavi Mutua | Nation Media Group

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

Veteran Machakos journalist Jennifer Itumbi Wambua has gone missing.

In the headlines

