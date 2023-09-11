Traders fume at closure of Athi River quarries amid controversy

A row is brewing between the county government and operators of stone quarries in Katani village in Athi River Sub-county over the controversial closure of their businesses on Sunday.

The stone miners were on Monday (September 11) up in arms, protesting that the closure of their quarries was unfair as they had complied with the relevant environmental laws and paid their dues to the county government.

Their cries followed Sunday's raid by a contingent of police officers, during which officials dug trenches at the entrance of the quarries, blocking them off.

The quarries are on communal land and have been, for over 10 years, supplying murram and machine-cut building stones to customers in Mlolongo, Athi River, Kitengela and Nairobi.

The traders slammed the authorities for involving the quarry owners in a game of smoke and mirrors, saying, the county government operates six cess collection points in the area.

They further argued that they had complied with all National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) regulations.

Mr Jackson Kasamu said the closure of the quarries would deal a huge economic blow to the over 10,000 people who depend on them for a livelihood. He noted that at least 500 trucks operate there on a daily basis.

A contingent of Athi River East sub-county police officers provide security during the closure of the Katani quarries on September 10, 2023. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

“It's unfortunate to see government officials and police officers working on a Sunday to close down quarries without any notice to the owners. This amounts to intimidation. The quarries feed tens of thousands of people and the county collects millions of shillings in taxes every month,” Mr Kasamu said.

The traders urged county officials to convene a round-table discussion with them to iron out their differences.

Mr Jonas Kisula claimed corrupt county officials have been collecting bribes from quarry operators through intimidation despite them paying the necessary levies.

“We are tired of giving bribes to save our quarries from closure on flimsy grounds,” he said, and urged the governor to “crack the whip on corrupt officers.”

Reached for comment, Athi River East Sub-county Deputy Police Commander Peter Limo, who supervised the Sunday operation, said his officers were only providing security and he was not privy to the details of the dispute.

"It's a county government operation. We were only ensuring law and order," he told Nation.

But Environment Director Benson Metho distanced the county government from the affair, saying, the operation was being conducted by Nema.

“The closure of the quarries was being effected by the national government through Nema. The county government wasn’t involved,” Mr Metho, who was present during the operation, told Nation. Africa