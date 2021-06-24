Gavel
Machakos

Syokimau residents take Nema to court over air, noise pollution

By  Pius Maundu

Hundreds of residents of Syokimau, Machakos County, have sued the environment watchdog Nema in a fresh twist on their longstanding dispute with Endmor Steel Millers Ltd, a metal smelting company whose factory residents accuse of air and noise pollution.

