Sh320m Machakos dam project gets greenlight

Gavel

Justice Oscar Angote said the injunctive order issued against the Athi Water Services Board was made out of misrepresentation of facts by a group of more than 200 residents affected by the project.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Construction of the Sh320 million Miwongoni River Dam in Machakos is set to resume after the Environment and Lands Court set aside an order that stopped the project in July 2019.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mombasa health workers call off strike

  2. Nairobi MCAs approve BBI Bill

    BBI Draft

  3. University staff move to court to block forceful retirement

  4. Protesters block Matunda-Kitale road

  5. Kisii County Assembly endorses BBI Bill

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.