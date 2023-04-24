Ruto point man in Ukambani kickstarts planning for president's tour of region

A week after his unveiling as President William Ruto’s point man in Ukambani, Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka has moved to assert his authority.

He has kickstarted the planning of the president’s development tour in the area scheduled for later in the year.

The MP nicknamed Kawaya has succeeded former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader Johnson Muthama who is now a civil servant.

The new role has set the MP on a collision path with pockets of the political class in the region.

“We are planning a meeting between President Ruto and a delegation of Ukambani leaders to discuss the region’s development concerns. Before that meeting, however, we shall conduct proper public participation in Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties," Mr Musyoka told reporters on Friday after meeting a section of President Ruto’s allies in the region.

He added: " Since the clergy, elders, professionals, the political class and the people themselves are development stakeholders, we shall consult them to come up with a list of development priorities taking into consideration the stalled projects, the projects the President promised during the electioneering period and also the Kenya Kwanza economic blueprint.”

The region which is dominated by the Wiper Democratic Movement party.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission data shows that three Ukambani counties delivered 769,985 votes to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga and 250,188 votes to President Ruto in last year’s election with Wiper bagging the bulk of the seats in the region.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has since stepped up efforts to maintain his grip on the region.

On Saturday, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition principal cautioned his lieutenants against warming up to President Ruto’s “illegitimate” regime.

In apparent reference to Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti who is among Wiper politicians who are warming up to President Ruto, the Wiper leader said: “As Azimio we do not recognise the current administration. It is only in Machakos where you recognise it. You are recognising a government which Kalonzo does not”.

The former Vice President is widely seen as the Ukambani political kingpin.

“They [President Ruto’s allies] will keep coming back here. The intention is to weaken Kalonzo by diminishing the grip of Wiper in its stronghold. Do you see that scheme? You need to be resolute. Be polite but firm,” he said during the burial of Jeremiah Mulatya, a brother to Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu, at Ngonda Village in Machakos County.

Supporters of President Ruto see the planned Ukambani tour as an opportunity for his local allies to rise above infighting which analysts say jeopardises his bid to make inroads in the region.

Rival factions

Two rival factions clashed at a thanksgiving ceremony graced by the Head of State at Machakos Town last week with Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua accusing UDA politicians in the area of undermining him.

Trouble started after UDA moved to swallow small Kenya Kwanza Alliance parties.

Maendeleo Chap Chap Party which is associated with Dr Mutua has refused the bid to dissolve. Unknowingly, President Ruto rubbed salt into Dr Mutua’s wound by placing the MP in charge of planning the Machakos thanksgiving ceremony to the chagrin of Dr Mutua.

The ensuing antagonism saw former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko predict that Dr Ruto stands to lose the Kamba voting bloc to the Wiper leader in the 2027 polls unless President Ruto’s allies unite.

Many will be watching to see if Mr Musyoka will succeed in rallying the region behind President Ruto.

Mr Musyoka is among the first politicians in Ukambani who cast their lot with President Ruto ahead of last year’s election.

He is one of two MPs who beat many odds to be re-elected on UDA ticket in Ukambani. That he has remained loyal to President Ruto is not in question.

That is understood as the reason he was picked as the UDA organising secretary in the party’s latest reshuffle. He chairs the parliamentary Energy Committee.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asked President Ruto’s allies in Ukambani to support Mr Musyoka.

