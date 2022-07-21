Raila's bid boosted by Athi River business community

Members of Athi River business Community address the media to announce their support for Raila Odinga's presidential bid on July 21, 2022.

Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group
By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Business community also declared their support Azimio-allied candidates who have been working closely with Wiper leader Mr Kalonzo Musyoka.
  • They also urged Kenyans to maintain peace and national cohesion before and after the election to avert political violence.

Members of the business community in Athi River, Machakos County have declared to support Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The more than 300  investors said they arrived at the decision following wide consultations. 

The endorsement from the populous Mavoko constituency in Machakos county is expected to have political ripple effect across the other seven constituencies.

Speaking during the declaration meeting held at Inter County, Athi-river on Thursday, the business group also lauded Wiper Party leader Mr Kalonzo Musyoka for rallying the Kamba community to give investors a conducive working environment.

The business group described Mr Musyoka as a consistent leader who has been in the forefront in the fight against historical land injustices.

"As the business community in this area, we are not spared whenever there are land conflicts as was the case in 2019. Thankfully, Mr Musyoka's political influence at the national level has been significant. He has been a true champion in fighting historical land injustices." said Ms Elizabeth Bozo, a member of the business community.

The business community also declared their support Azimio-allied candidates who have been working closely with Mr Musyoka.

"We recognize and appreciate that the other candidates for various positions as worthy competitors, but today we exercise our democratic right by declaring our political stand. Besides supporting Mr Odinga, we will support the governor, MPs, Woman Reps, Senator and MCAs fronted Mr Musyoka," said Pius Musembi

They also urged Kenyans to maintain peace and national cohesion before and after the election to avert political violence.

"Our aspirations as Kenyans can only materialize if we align ourselves with leaders with clear visions on proper governance and wellbeing of all Kenyans. We therefore need to secure our economic freedom, realize development and fight corruption. It is therefore essential for us to deeply interrogate those seeking leadership positions," said John Wambua, another member of the community.

At the same time, the investors have formed a committee that will spearhead campaigns to popularise the candidature of Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua as well as other Azimio candidates ahead of the August 9 polls.

