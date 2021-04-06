Principal arrested for posting KCSE exam paper on WhatsApp before test

Betta Mutuku, the principal of ABC Kiseveni Secondary School, is accused of posting an exam paper on her WhatsApp status hours before the test. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police on Tuesday morning arrested Betta Mutuku, the principal of ABC Kiseveni Secondary School in Machakos County, over suspected exam irregularities.

