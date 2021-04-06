Principal arrested for posting KCSE exam paper on WhatsApp before test
Police on Tuesday morning arrested Betta Mutuku, the principal of ABC Kiseveni Secondary School in Machakos County, over suspected exam irregularities.
Ms Mutuku is currently being interrogated at Machakos Police Station after she was found in possession of what is believed to be a copy of KCSE exam material.
"She published a copy of a KCSE mathematics paper on her WhatsApp status hours before the exam," a security source privy to the arrest told the Nation.
More to follow.