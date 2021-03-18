Polls open in Machakos senate race

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Polls opened in Machakos County on Thursday morning as voters go to pick a new senator.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man who posted senator’s shisha video jailed

  2. Lynched Kisumu shooter was jobless, kin say

  3. Police seize Sh16m bhang hidden in water truck

  4. PRIME Touts barred from new Green Park terminus

  5. Declare your interest in House business, Speaker tells Nyeri MCAs

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.