Polls open in Machakos senate race

Polls opened in Machakos County on Thursday morning as voters go to pick a new senator.

Nine candidates are fighting to replace Senator Boniface Kabaka, who died last year.

Agnes Kavindu Muthama (Wiper), Urbanus Muthama Ngengele (United Democratic Alliance), John Musingi (Muungano Party), Stanley Masai Muindi (Party of Economic Democracy), Edward Musembi Otto (Ford Asili), and Simeon Kioko Kitheka (Grand Dream Development Party) are in the senatorial race billed as a contest between political supremos in the region and beyond.

Other contestants are Sebastian Nzau, Jonathan Maweu, and Francis Musembi who are vying as independent candidates.

All the 1, 335 polling stations across the county opened their doors by 6 am. At Mlolongo Primary School which has 44 polling stations, voters trooped in one by one as officials decried low turn-out.