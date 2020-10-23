Policewoman in lawyer's death case to undergo mental, Covid-19 tests

Police Constable Nancy Njeri, now facing a murder charge over the death of her former lover, lawyer Onesmus Masaku, will undergo a mental assessment as well as a Covid-19 test before taking plea.

The suspect appeared at the Machakos High Court on Friday but did not take plea, with Deputy Registrar Evans Kihago noting the need for her to undergo the tests.

While noting that several matters in the case are pending, Mr Kihago said it will be mentioned on November 10 and that Ms Njeri can plead to the charge on that day.

“The suspect can appear then for plea-taking as several matters are pending, including a postmortem and the recording of statements,” he said.

She will be detained at Machakos Police Station.

Lawyers' remarks

Advocate Justus Mutia, Lower Eastern chair of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), noted that when they appeared in court on October 9, the suspect was remanded to a Makueni police station for two weeks.

“We appeared in court today to have the charge confirmed. She has been remanded for 21 days so after that she will take a plea,” Mr Mutia told journalists at the court premises.

He added that the postmortem was conducted on Friday, with a pathologist representing the society at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Advocate Andrew Makundi said he will be the lead counsel in a team of 10 lawyers including LSK President Nelson Havi and Vice President Carolyne Kamende.

“This is to ensure that justice is done for the late advocate Masaku,” he said.

No bond

Mr Makundi further said the family will push for the suspect to be denied bond, hence the need for the coronavirus test.

Ms Njeri initially face a charge of attempted murder and causing grievous harm, after she was arrested for chopping off the lawyer’s hand at his home in Wote town, Makueni County.

Masaku died days later at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Ms Njeri, who is being represented by lawyer Wokabi Mathenge has been suspended by the police service, Makueni Police Commander Joseph ole Napeiyan said.

Masaku will be buried at his village in Ngonda, Kangundo, on Saturday.