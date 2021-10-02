Police probe 7 deaths, 23 motorcycles thefts in Mavoko

Detectives in Mavoko sub-county, Machakos, are investigating the killings of seven boda boda operators in the last seven months, in what is believed to be an organised motorcycle theft racket.

The Katani neighbourhood is said to have borne the brunt of the attacks.

On Friday, dozens of irate riders protested at the Mlolongo Police Station, paralysing motorcycle transport in their respective routes.

They said insecurity was rising in the area and they were living in fear. They accused the police of laxity.

On September 26, Samuel Nyabuto, 29, was shot three times by unknown assailants, who made away with his motorcycle, bringing to seven the number of riders killed in the area in the last seven months.

Mutilated bodies

The murdered riders were all men below 40 years old. The victims had gone missing for days before their badly mutilated bodies were discovered in thickets.

Mr Nyabuto is said to have been lured by middle-aged men who posed as customers at around 8pm before they opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

Riders said they feared that the motorcycle thefts and murders are carried out by rogue businessmen who sell them bikes on credit.

They said only motorbikes bought on loans are stolen when a rider is about to finish repaying.

"This is a multi million-shilling racket targeting motorcycles financed by microfinance institutions. The assailants strike when a rider is about to settle the loan. Our motorcycles are fitted with tracking devices but they get lost without a trace," said Samuel Kimanthi.

Insurance policies

The riders now want creditors investigated, saying they could be working in cahoots with criminal gangs to steal the motorcycles and cash in on insurance policies.

A local creditor cited by riders said the tracking gadgets are fitted in motorcycles by an independent firm not directly connected to them.

A Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer privy to the matter said 23 new Boxer motorcycles had been stolen in the area recently.

"We have established that they target a certain model and specific colours. The motorcycles are ferried using lories to the Kenya-Ethiopia border in Moyale. Each sells for between Sh10,000 and Sh15,000. We have placed some suspects on police radar," he said

Athi River sub-county police Commander Anderson Njagi urged riders to be patient and report thefts promptly in order to help faster interventions.

"We will intensify police patrols in the area. We discourage riders from ferrying strangers at night and collaborate with our officers to stop the killings and motorcycle thefts," he said.