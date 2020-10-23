Police nab woman selling two-week-old son for Sh60,000

Police in Athi River on Friday intercepted a child trafficking deal and arrested two women in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

The mother of the baby is said to have agreed to sell her two-week-old son for Sh60,000.

Mlolongo Division Assistant County Commissioner Dennis Ongaga said they had laid a trap for the two women after a tip-off from members of the public.

The officers then posed as customers who wanted to buy the boy.

"The women have been taken to Mlolongo Police Station for further investigations. The rescued infant has been handed over to a rescue centre in Kitengela," he added.

Rampant in the busy town

Mr Ongaga said the illegal business has been rampant in the busy town.

“We have well-wishers who have been on the lookout because such incidents have been increasing,” added Mr Ongaga.

He noted that police investigations have revealed that girls below the age of 18 years are involved in the business where they sell their newborns to older women.

This is the second case to be reported this year in Mlolongo.