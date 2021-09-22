City Mortuary
File | Nation Media Group

Machakos

Prime

Police in trouble over mysterious death of a man in Kangundo

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (Ipoa) is investigating the mysterious death of a man who had been arrested in Kangundo for controversial reasons.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.