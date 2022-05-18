Police in Machakos hold fundraiser, pay school fees for needy boy

In a gesture of kindness Police in Machakos have come to the rescue of a needy boy by holding an impromptu fundraising to contribute funds for the bright boy who reported to Machakos School without fees and other social amenities.

Simon Muthama Nzioki had reported to school accompanied by his grandfather but without the necessary requirements.

At the school he met Machakos Police Station OCS Mohammed Ali, a parent at the school, who noticed the boy's predicament and immediately bought a school box for him.

Also Read: Man who topped KCPE and was freed from jail gets scholarship

Mr Ali later reported the matter to his station where the Police Commander Issa Muhammud coordinated a fundraiser which raised Sh200,000 towards the payment of the boy's school fees for the entire period of four years.

On Wednesday, Simon who scored 403 marks in this year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), was all smiles as receipts of Sh180,00 school fees payment were handed to him outside the Police Commander's office.

“As part of our social responsibility, the National Police Service in Machakos held a fundraising for a needy boy who scored 403 marks in KCPE but is disadvantaged because he comes from a poor background,” said Mr Muhammad.

Mr Muhammud said the boy had now been 'adopted' by the police and all his education needs including shopping and transport to and fro school will be catered for by the police.

“We do not only deal with crime. We are also compassionate and we assist the society in one way or the other. This is one of the ways,” said the County Police Commander.

He said they will be checking on the boy to ensure he progresses well in school.

Simon's teachers, Mrs Ndambuki and Mrs Kilonzo, accompanied him to the police station where he received the help and was taken back to school in a police van.

The grandfather Mr Muthama said the boy's primary school education at Muumandu Hills Academy had been sponsored by a well-wisher as the boy's mother was jobless.

He thanked the police for their kind help.