Murder suspect bleats like goat on day of court hearing

A woman who is a suspect in the murder of her child caused a spectacle outside the Machakos Law Courts on Wednesday when she started bleating like a goat.

Mary Mukulu Mbithi was set to appear for hearing of her case at the High Court.

But before hearing could begin, she began bleating like a goat outside the court's premises. The strange turn of events attracted a large crowd as word quickly spread.

The bleating continued for about an hour before she asked a woman to give her some soil to lick. She then reportedly stopped producing the strange sounds.

"This is strange. I have never seen anything like this," a witness told the Nation.

Inside the courtroom, Justice Margaret Muigai went on to issue a warrant of arrest for Ms Mbithi when she did not show up in court. She lifted the warrant later in the afternoon after the woman's husband asked the court for leniency so he could take Ms Mbithi to hospital.

He alleged that his wife had a mental health problem.

According to court documents, the suspect who hails from Mbee village in Kathiani strangled her daughter, 2, to death on January 20, 2022.

She has been out on a personal bond of Sh500,000