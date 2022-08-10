MP Victor Munyaka loses seat in Ukambani after vying on UDA

Machakos Town Member of Parliament Victor Munyaka has conceded defeat and congratulated his competitor Caleb Mule of Maendeleo Chap Chap.

Mr Munyaka was defending his seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

In a statement, the incumbent MP said that he respects the will of the Machakos people, as he wished Mr Mule well.

According to preliminary results, Mr Mule is leading in the race.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate Hon. Caleb Mule for winning the Machakos Constituency seat. It was a stiff competition, and Machakos Town constituency people have decided. I wish you all the best as you serve Machakos Town constituency people from where I left,” said Mr Munyaka.

Tallying is still ongoing.