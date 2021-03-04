Mlolongo residents demand new primary school

The only two public primary schools in Mlolongo are filled to capacity. Ngwata Primary School has in excess of 2,200 pupils, while Mlolongo Primary School has over 1,500 pupils.

Residents of Mlolongo Phase Four are now asking the government to consider building a new school.

Last weekend, the residents came out in their hundreds to plant trees around the seven-acre parcel of land which has been set aside for a public primary school, that the over 4,000 residents have already named Ngwatanio Primary School.

“Both schools are located several kilometres from Mlolongo Phase Three. Whenever it rains, our children cannot attend school due to the long distances that they have to walk in the mud,” said Mr James Mutisya, one of the residents.

Some of the boys in Mlolongo Phase Four have reportedly dropped out of school. Girls wake up at 3am to prepare for the long walk to school, and return after 8pm.

“Some of them have fallen pregnant because they are waylaid by men on their way to school,” explained Mr Stephen Muia.

Sink a borehole

The situation, Mr Muia added, was a burdened both parents and children. Most of the children are often very exhausted such that they are unable to do their homework or to eat well, the parents say. The area also lacks water, with no borehole nearby.

“We are asking the government to build us a school and sink a borehole here,” explained Mr Mutisya.

Mlolongo Phase Four, which borders Katani, has got over 4,000 residents.

The area, which features black cotton soil, has got poor roads and most of the residents are low income earners, who run small businesses.

The children also joined their parents in the tree-planting exercise on the site for the proposed school, where they also erected a signpost.

Besides the need for a public primary school, better roads, piped water and electricity in the area, Mlolongo Phase Four also does not have a public health facility.