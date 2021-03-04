Mlolongo residents demand new primary school

Mlolongo

Mlolongo Phase Four residents. They have asked the government to build a primary school in the area.

Photo credit: Millicent Mwololo | Nation Media Group

By  Millicent Mwololo

What you need to know:

  • Ngwata Primary School has in excess of 2,200 pupils, while Mlolongo Primary School has over 1,500 pupils.

