Machakos man who chopped off wife’s hands jailed for 30 years

Stephen Ngila Nthenge

Stephen Ngila Nthenge who has been jailed for 30 years for attacking his wife in 2016 and cutting off her hands.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

A court in Machakos has jailed Stephen Ngila Nthenge for 30 years after finding him guilty of chopping off his wife’s hands in 2016.

Jackline Mwende’s two hands were completely severed in the attack which happened in Masii.

She also sustained serious injuries on her head and back.

By the time of the attack in 2016, the two had been married for seven years but had not had a child and this was said to have been the source of conflict.

