Man arrested in Athi-River with $10,000 in counterfeit US dollars

Police in Athi River are holding a 40-year-old man suspected of being behind the printing of counterfeit money. The man was arrested on August 3, 2023, at his rented house in Athi River, Machakos County, following a tip-off.

During the raid, officers seized 1,000 notes in denominations of $100, three cans of 400 grams each of a liquid substance and 2,000 pieces of black paper resembling 1,000 Kenya-shilling notes.

Neighbours of the suspect told Nation.Africa that he used to receive guests at odd hours of the night.

"We could tell that something was amiss, we felt unsafe considering the number of people who could visit the house, especially at night," said a neighbour.

Officers under the command of Athi River OCS Simon Kerich extended the operation to nearby estates.

Athi River Sub County Police Commander Jos Mudavadi told Nation.Africa that the arrest of the suspect was a breakthrough in the fight against money laundering in the area.

"Money laundering is rampant in this estate and the surrounding area and we are going to arrest all the criminals who are involved in this vice," he said.

He cautioned the youth against being lured into money laundering as a shortcut to riches.

"Let our youth know that there is no shortcut to riches, crime doesn't pay," he added.

The suspect is being held at Athi River Police Station.

He said several estates in Athi River were on the police radar for suspected money laundering. The targeted estates are home to foreigners suspected to be involved in the vice.