Machakos senate race: Wiper's Agnes Kavindu Muthama wins by landslide

Agnes Kavindu Muthama

Ms Agnes Kavindu Muthama, Wiper party's candidate in the March 18 Machakos Senate by-election.

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Machakos IEBC returning officer Joyce Wanyama has declared Wiper's Agnes Kavindu Muthama the winner of the just concluded Machakos senatorial by-election.

