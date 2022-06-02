Machakos MCA causes stir marketing water bowser during Madaraka fete

A member of Machakos County Assembly found himself in trouble when he announced to the public that he had purchased a Sh8 million water bowser to supply water to the residents of his ward at a small fee.

Kalama Ward Representative Paul Nyanzi stirred up trouble during the celebration of Madaraka Day at Kyangala Primary School grounds when he announced to the public that he was retiring from politics but had purchased a Sh8 million water bowser and a Matatu which the public could hire to alleviate their transport and water needs.

“I’m happy to be in this celebration where I’m also announcing my retirement from politics. I have bought a Sh8 million water bowser which can bring you water at a small fee. I also have a Matatu which you can hire for your transport to various occasions,” said Mr Nyanzi.

He went on to campaign for Muvuti Ward MCA Caleb Mule vying for Machakos Town MP seat against incumbent Dr Victor Munyaka who is seeking a third term.

Also Read: Man received Sh11 million from state after setting up fake school

The crowd murmured in disapproval but it was Dr Munyaka who told off the elderly Mr Nyanzi saying he should have provided water to the people during his long service as area councillor and later as MCA, instead of retiring to hawk water to the thirsty residents.

A furious Dr Munyaka accused the outgoing MCA of having misappropriated public funds to buy the lorry which he was planning to use to make money from the people.

“There's a curse in misuse of public funds. Instead of ensuring the roads in your area are in good condition, you have channelled the funds to the purchase of a lorry,” said Dr Munyaka.