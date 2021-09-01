Mutua faces arrest over county’s trespass on private land

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua who now faces arrest after his administration failed to obey a court to pay a man over Sh5 million for trespassing on his land.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Environment and Land Court in Machakos has ordered police to arrest Governor Alfred Mutua for disobeying an earlier order to pay a man Sh5.6 million after the county government trespassed on his land.

