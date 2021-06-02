Ex-Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile to be buried on June 11

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, who died in Nairobi on Sunday. He will be buried on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, who died in Nairobi on Sunday, will be buried on Friday, June 11 at his Mbui Nzau home in Makueni County. .

