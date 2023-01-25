Governor Wavinya Ndeti critic charged with publishing false information against her

A political activist and Machakos Senatorial aspirant in the 2022 General Election Donald Mwendwa Nzau, also known as 'Password' has been charged with publication of false information against Governor Wavinya Ndeti.

Mr Mwendwa who was arrested by DCI Officers in Mombasa and transported to Machakos was arraigned before Machakos Principal Magistrate Mary Otindo on Wednesday.

The accused who was represented by Lawyer Evans Muli denied the charges and was released on a bond of Sh200,000 or Sh50,000 cash bail.

Appearing in the dock donning a white T-shirt, a pair of maroon trousers and a scarf with the national flag colours, Mr Mwendwa was charged with publication of false information contrary to Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber crime Act 2018.

The prosecution said on diverse datesin the month of December 2022, Mr Mwendwa published false information caculated to discredit the reputation of Ms Ndeti.

The said remarks were published on Ukambani Politics WhatsApp group.

The case lists Ms Ndeti as the first witness while Machakos Chief of Staff is listed as the second witness.

Mr Mwendwa has been a critic of Ms Ndeti's governance especially on recent appointments that she has made.